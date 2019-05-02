Why 1stdibs Has Gone All “Interiors R Us” with Its New Chelsea Super Store

So why make a major play for brick-and-mortar now? After more than a decade online, digital brands like 1stdibs have learned a few things. It appears that growing a luxury business requires a special type of coddling, and it has to be done on the consumer’s terms. That means a strong presence both online and in-person. 1stdibs formerly had a trade-only showroom at 200 Lexington Avenue in Manhattan, but the new 1stdibs Gallery is a different enterprise in size and scope—most notably, it’s open to the public. Located in the Terminal Stores building, on 11th Avenue, the space has more than 50 vendors, along with event spaces and reserved areas for client meetings. The exhibitors represent a mix of antique/ vintage sellers as well as contemporary makers, including Aero, Charles Burnand, Karina Gentinetta, Craig Van Den Brulle, and Nate Berkus.

As for whether or not a 45,000-square- foot space is how people want to shop for design, it’s too early to tell. But Oliver Chen, who tracks retail and luxury as managing director and senior equity research analyst at Cowen and Co.’s Equity Research department, says a combination of digital and physical stores is the future of retail. “If your business is digitally native there reaches a point when you need to go physical,” he says. “A physical store allows you to acquire new customers, and as online acquisition costs go up, this is important.”

A strong digital brand doesn’t guarantee a successful storefront. “It’s difficult to run a store,” says Chen. “You have to consider staffing, training, and you need to link inventory online and offline. It’s important how you structure your rental agreement; how much rent expense is fixed versus variable, and site selection is critical. You need to maximize the kinds of traffic that makes sense for your company.”

There may be some risk involved in such a large-scale store in a high-rent district, but Rosenblatt has already transformed the company since joining in 2012, and he says it’s ripe for change again. When he joined, the site (founded in 2001 by former real estate agent Michael Bruno) operated like a listing service, charging dealers a set monthly fee and a per-item listing fee. If you wanted a Bauhaus writing desk or an 18th-century marble mantel, you needed the right search terms and a well-trained eye. But it also purveys a certain seductive quality.