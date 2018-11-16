Inside a New York City Apartment with French Flair

While many of today’s residences feature a decidedly modern flair, some homeowners prefer a distinctly classic feel. When Mark Weaver and Darrell Wilson of Mark Weaver and Associates were tasked with transforming a 3,600-square-foot apartment on 74th Street and Lexington Avenue in New York City, they envisioned a living space influenced by French design from 1930 to the 1940s. The end result is a three-bedroom apartment that feels elegant and stylish without being too formal or stuffy.

“The project was not a complete renovation, but rather, a reconfiguration of space,” says Weaver. “We transformed the two [combined] apartments from simple contemporary spaces into a transitional home with custom furniture and a carefully curated selection of antiques, accessories, and collectibles.” Art Deco crown moldings, cove lighting, custom cabinetry, and wall coverings add a classic element to the high-end home.

“The first two decorative items we found were an unusual pair of Sornay chairs for the living room. That immediately gave us the inspiration for the direction we needed,” says Weaver. “We shopped for antiques from the 1930s to [other] 20th-century designs … I selected my favorite Fortuny fabric in crisp white and gold to give the chairs a more modern look. Beneath the chairs lies a beautiful 1930s/1940s Boccara rug we found in Paris.”

A rare blue 18th-century sculpture purchased from Seguso is positioned below a photo of Sophia Loren taken in Venice in 1955; a nearby mahogany table features inlays of bone, mother-of-pearl, and ebony. An 18th-century secretary desk with a Louis XVI inlay is another showstopping piece. “We bought it in Paris many years ago and decided to use it in this residence because it is such an unusually beautiful piece of furniture,” says Weaver. From start to finish, the design duo sought to create a cohesive, well-curated collection of furniture and furnishings.

“Instead of designing with all new pieces with little or no historical value, we enjoy adding character and warmth—something with age and history and provenance to it,” says Weaver. “I love designing clean spaces and using antiques or antiquity as a juxtaposition to modernism. It creates a dynamic energy.”