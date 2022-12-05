Seeking a Snowscape? This $35 Million Ski Chalet in Colorado Overlooks Aspen’s 4 Mountains

Aspen’s world-class ski scene would be nothing without its iconic snow-capped mountains, and one newly listed abode offers epic views of all four ranges.
Located in the tony community of Starwood, the contemporary chalet was a thoughtful collaboration between late interior designer Naomi Leff and architect Frank Visconti. Sited on nearly three private acres, the stately residence was originally built in 1987 and offers a whopping 15,000 square feet of living space. That makes it one of the largest listings in the area.
The wintertime retreat comes decked out with seven bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, a swanky home theater, a gym and a three-car garage. You’ll also have dramatic views of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk—which are breathtaking, to say the least.
“It’s absolutely one of my all-time favorite Aspen estates,” Compass agent Steven Shane tells Robb Report. “Rarely does a 15,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom home become available in Aspen.”
The interior is at the height of modern alpine design, with an abundance of natural materials, soaring ceilings, detailed millwork and a cozy fireplace. The warm wood paneling is juxtaposed with floor-to-ceiling glass that creates a bright, airy feel while providing unbeatable panoramas.
Spread across two levels, the home has a flowing, open-plan layout. The sprawling great room includes built-in bookshelves and a number of plush sofas for the bookworms in the mix. Nearby, the colorfully decorated chef’s kitchen is outfitted with high-end appliances for gourmets. Extra perks include an elevator, an oversized home office and a second entertainment area with an air hockey table and foosball table. There’s even an in-house sauna in which you can rejuvenate after a taxing day on the cold Colorado slopes.
The kicker? The pad will set you back $35 million. Hey, nobody said such a snowscape would come cheap.
