Aston Martin’s First Private Residence Brings the Marque’s Design Savvy to an Ultra-Modern Home

Aston Martin decades of design know-how is normally applied to its famous, Bond-worthy vehicles. But the marque has stepped out of its comfort zone to evoke that same sensibility in its very first private home.

Located in New York’s verdant Hudson Valley, Sylvan Rock was developed in close partnership with architectural firm S3 Architecture. Built on an expansive 55-acre plot, the modernist compound is just two hours driving distance from Manhattan, but couldn’t feel further away, as it nestles among green foliage and sits abutting the banks of the tranquil Hudson River.

“When designing, we always let the land speak first and respond to it,” said S3 Architecture partner and Registered Architect, Christopher Dierig, in a press release. “The roofline mimics the jagged edges of the rock ledge reaching down into the earth, as if the home is born of and launching from the landscape. The resulting design blends our modernist aesthetic with the privacy and context of the rural location to create a unique luxury experience.”

The airy home has floor-to-ceiling windows at every turn, offering you 360-degree views of the wilderness beyond. This contrasts with the stark blackened cedar façade that highlights the space’s overall angularity while visually grounding its composition. As you would expect from a home created by Aston Martin, car storage is just as impressive as the rest of the home and the gallery garage acts as the point of entry from the lowest level. A lounge, executive office suite and a bespoke wine cellar (featuring Aston Martin’s signature cross-hatched lattice design) can also be found there. Owners can enjoy the large pool on the next level up, which is surrounded by a modern deck for relaxing post-dip.

Beyond the main house, the developers also constructed three “pods” nearby. Each one can serve as a guest room a dedicated fitness studio or home office, depending on the wishes of the owner. And because nature is such an integral part of the estate, there’s also a luxury treehouse built in the same design language as the main residence for overnight stays under the stars.

Listed exclusively through Corcoran Country Living, Sylvan Rock is priced at $7.7 million. See more photos of the home below: