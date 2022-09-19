Tastemaker Athena Calderone Designed a Chic Home Collection for Crate & Barrel—See It Here

You’ve likely seen Athena Calderone’s stunning Greek Revival townhouse in Cobble Hill, Brooklyn on her Instagram (@EyeSwoon). The interior designer, best-selling author, and entertaining expert showcases beautiful finds she’s spent over two decades collecting, primarily through her Instagram, but also through her multidisciplinary design firm Studio Athena Calderone. Now, she is letting us in on her signature style with the Athena Calderone for Crate & Barrel collection.

The collection features 137 pieces. Adrian Gaut

The line includes 137 beautiful pieces of furniture, kitchen, entertaining, and decor products that are extensions of her signature style at a more accessible price point. The designer and author of Live Beautiful and the James Beard award-winning cookbook Cook Beautiful is known for her exceptionally curated style of pieces from around the world. Her design style is French mid-century modern meets a 1970s Italian aesthetic, and this collection offers a similar vibe at a more accessible price point.

The collection connects the past, present, and future by mixing materials, finishes, and periods of architectural influence. She is inspired by ancient forms and transforming simple shapes into something magical. Her clean, modern aesthetic exudes ease and elegance, which is seen even in everyday objects. For example, fluted and etched drinking glasses can elevate everyday experiences, like drinking a glass of water.

Calderone designed pieces in a range of colors, textures, and architectural styles. Adrian Gaut

Some standout pieces include the Le Tuco Shearling Accent Chair, as well as the Sinuous Curved 3-Piece Chaise Sectional, and the Angolare Armless Chair. With a muted, neutral color palette, and pops of subdued jewel tones, the collection stands the test of time. For those also passionate about hosting, the Pile Parfite Dinnerware, made in Portugal, is fantastic year-round tableware to delight an intimate group of friends. As a global traveler, many of the light fixtures are inspired by her European travels. No matter what design style you love, there seems to be something for everyone in this diverse collection.

She has created pieces with unexpected silhouettes, layered textures, and perfectly imperfect shapes. Calderone also is a stylist and an expert in creative direction and offers endless inspiration on how to style the pieces in any space.

The collection is available now on Crate & Barrel.