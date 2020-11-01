B&B Italia’s New Miami Flagship Will Help You Customize Its Iconic Furniture

The beating heart of the operation is the Tailor’s Room, where clients meet with the design team and see their own ideas rendered on the big screen, while handling various samples to get the feel of any textiles or finishes they’re considering. Do they have kids? If yes, then it might not be wise to purchase a couch cast in delicate fabric. Does the room that the piece will inhabit get a lot of natural light? A more neutral hue will lend itself to this brighter setup.

“The idea is really the same as shopping for a very chic cocktail dress or getting dressed on Savile Row in London—you go to get a tailored job,” says Jan Vingerhoets, managing director of B&B Italia Americas. “That’s something we’ve never really been able to express before. Most people think when they order a piece from us that it’s just sitting on the shelf in Northern Italy, which it’s absolutely not. That sofa is being created from scratch. There’s no sofa before that.”