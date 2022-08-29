First Look: Bentley’s New Miami Residences Have Car Elevators That Lift You From the Street to Your Condo

The highly anticipated Bentley Residences Miami will debut in 2026, but until then, several attractive amenities and residential features have been announced that will surely entice homeowners looking to move to the Sunshine State.

Bentley Motors partnered with Dezer Development—whose branded real estate portfolio includes the Porsche Design Tower, Residences by Armani/Casa, and more—for the first-ever Bentley-branded residence in the world, and with that comes exceptional amenities like a car elevator with room for up to four vehicles per apartment.

The residences, which start at $4.2 million, will offer a lift, dubbed the ‘Dezervator’ named after Dezer Development. This elevator transports both cars and passengers from the road to your residence—meaning that you might never even have to use the front entrance to the building. The personal car elevator will go to residences on any floor, including the top floor, located on the 61st floor or 749 feet, and have space for up to three or four cars per apartment.

Like something out of a futuristic film, the lifts have an innovative hydraulic system that pinches a car by its tires and pulls it atop a robotic shuttle system. This then transports your car either up or down to the correct floor. Each garage space connects directly to your residences, and has EV charging stations for up to four vehicles. The in-unit garages connect directly to your residence.

When riding in the Dezervator, the lower parts of the elevator shaft are enclosed by glass and offer panoramic views of the building’s communal areas. Not only is this amenity rare in Miami, but it’s also quite entertaining. The garages offer private, convenient, and secure storage for your most prized vehicles, but the feature also offers seamless and efficient access to your home. You save time with parking or valet. RFID stickers are placed in the owners’ vehicles and are scanned upon arrival to the building. There is a sophisticated lighting system that guides the driver to the correct Dezervator to reach your residence. You never have to step outside of your car, or even press a button, to access your home.

For those not physically in South Florida, Bentley Residences recently released a virtual reality experience where prospective buyers can tour residences and communal spaces.

Check out more photos of the garages below: