4 Easy Ways to Transform Your Home, According to “Queer Eye”‘s Bobby Berk

Your bachelor-pad days may be over, but design foibles still abound in the modern man’s home. Los Angeles–based interiors guru Bobby Berk corrects four common missteps.

Bedroom

THE PROBLEM: “You spend more than one-third of your life in bed,” Berk says—but most of us are still sleeping with an ugly headboard.

THE FIX: Be gone, wood. No more, metal. “Bring warmth into your bedroom with an upholstered option. It will also give you something comfortable to lean against.”

BOBBY’S PICK: Giorgetti’s Ira bed is “sculptural, comfortable, and a statement piece that will set the tone for your room.”

Foyer

THE PROBLEM: “This is my official PSA that sports memorabilia, neon signs, and movie posters do not count as art.”

THE FIX: You don’t have to be an avid collector to buy special pieces, says Berk. “Invest in art that will fill your walls—and your home—with personality.”

BOBBY’S PICK: Jason Trotter’s Mosaic Configuration series “works with just about every color palette.” The Configuration series is available at Uprise Art.

Living Room

THE PROBLEM: “We’ve all had that infamous sectional at some point. It’s time for a sofa that works specifically for your space.”

THE FIX: “I like to keep the main furnishings neutral in color,” says Berk. You can add color and patterns with pillows and throws.

BOBBY’S PICK: Baxter’s Janette sofa “has interesting curves and will always be in style.”

Dining Room

THE PROBLEM: Traditional dinnerware— there’s no reason your plates can’t be as design-forward as the rest of your home.

THE FIX: Go for modern with a handmade set in white that’s “simple and timeless,” says Berk.

BOBBY’S PICK: Jono Pandolfi’s Coupe collection, which was designed in collaboration with New York chef Daniel Humm, will “always be classic.”