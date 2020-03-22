Designer Achille Salvagni on the Power of Pushups and the Definition of Success

What do you do first thing in the morning?

Push-ups. It’s a habit I’ve had for 10 years.

Do you have any personal rituals?

After the push-ups, I take a long shower—usually between 20 minutes and half an hour. It’s Zen, more about mind-cleaning than being clean.

What apps do you use the most?

Uber. And WhatsApp, because with my team between London and Rome, a chat is the easiest way to keep everyone updated.

What do you do that’s still analog?

I sketch a lot, especially on planes, when I’m disconnected. I prefer to create a sketch quickly and then forward that to my team rather than work on a screen.

What in your wardrobe do you wear most often?

Blue crewneck sweaters—I have tons. I barely wear any other color, apart from brightly colored socks by Gammarelli.

What do you most crave at the end of the day?

To unplug and dedicate some time to my kids and wife. That’s usually the only time I can properly spend with them.

Who is your guru?

Workwise, the designer Jean-Michel Frank is a hero. I love his simplicity and sophistication and the way he drove very wealthy people to accept a new version of elegance.