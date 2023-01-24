This New Home Design Platform Lets You Order the World’s Most Luxurious Furniture Right From Your Laptop

Celebrity designer Jake Arnold founded the Expert, a digital interior-design platform, in early 2021 after receiving hundreds of DMs during the pandemic lockdown requesting design advice. The Los Angeles–based creative, whose clients include Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Aaron Paul and Sophia Bush, to name a few, didn’t necessarily have time to take on full-blown projects; however, he was able to fit in hour-long consultations with people across the globe willing to pay.

Today, the Expert allows folks from anywhere in the world—with various budgets—to access designers they may not have been able to use to before. There are over 60 renowned creatives with a variety of styles for clients to choose from, and you can pay for a 25-minute consultation or work with a designer virtually to plan out an entire home. In other words, there’s no minimum spend or time commitment.

There are more than 1,500 pieces from sought-after brands. Michael Clifford

Less than two years after the Expert’s launch, Arnold announced the launch of the Expert Showroom, a multi-brand e-commerce experience curated by the company’s diverse range of talent. Showroom’s launch features curated collections from the Expert’s most sought-after designers, including Arnold, Brigette Romanek, Mark D. Siker, Heidi Caillier and Jenna Lyons. The Showroom will have more than 1,500 unique pieces from more than 50 luxury brands, as well as historically trade-only brands like Pierre Frey, Rose Tarlow and Dedar. There will be rare vintage pieces, designer reissues and made-to-order pieces. Each creative has put their signature touches on furniture and textiles, and there will be more than 100 exclusive furniture pieces.

Each designer put their own spin on many pieces. The Expert

“Showroom is a complimentary resource for our clients to discover the pieces that we love and use, as well as a destination for people who may not need or want a full consultation,” Arnold tells Robb Report. “We have spent the last year pulling together the best, most coveted brands in design to allow more people access into our day to day and this historically trade-only industry. Showroom was developed through the designer lens— and not just one point of view, but a highly skilled collective with distinct styles.”

Many pieces are from historically trade-only brands and made available to everyday clients. The Expert

Arnold says that pieces range in styles from warm and minimalist to modern and maximal. Exciting pieces include a Lawson Fenning curved sectional fitted with Dedar’s Schwarzwald linen, as well as a Stillmade chair with velvet from Schumacher.

“Each piece has been curated by the professionals who are sourcing furniture and decor and shopping the market for clients every day,” he adds. “We’re offering the brands and pieces we come back to time and time again for our design projects; we have full confidence in the materials, the quality and the value of these products. Our clients admire and trust our point of view, so it makes a lot of sense for them to directly shop the pieces we’ve vetted and given our seal of approval.”

And if you’re still searching for the perfect piece, don’t fret: Arnold will continue launching new curated Showrooms from even more designers.