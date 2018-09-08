Millennial Ryan Saghian Brings Pizzazz to the Design World

At only 26 years old, Los Angeles–based interior designer Ryan Saghian is innovative, hip, and ready to bring a fresh perspective to the world of design. “I see the design world as one of the most transformative and influential industries in the world,” he says. “Whether you follow it or not, you are always, in one way or another, impacted by the spaces you are surrounded by.”

In 2014, he launched his first furniture collection, a 17-piece ensemble with chairs, sofas, tables, consoles, and more made from brass, oak, leather, marble, Lucite, and Mongolian fur. The collection was influenced by retro glamour and ’70s modernism. “I am inspired by vintage pieces by designers like Tobia Scarpa and Romeo Rega along with the opulence and glamour of Old Hollywood,” Saghian says. “I have introduced a collection of contemporary pieces that have a classic DNA.”

This summer, Saghian unveiled a new design project: a wallpaper collaboration with Bijou that he defines as “edgy but glamorous, bold yet refined.” The handmade cork wallpaper features chevron- and watercolor-inspired designs. Saghian gained inspiration for the collection from both his travels and trade shows (“I love Salone del Mobile,” he says) and natural textures and materials like cork and pearls. The finished designs are textured and abstract.

He says that his age influences his craft—in a good way. “I have become somewhat of a social media influencer in the world of design, and I owe that all to being not only a millennial but using millennial-created platforms like Instagram and Facebook to grow my brand. That has impacted my work significantly and is my primary way of getting new clients,” Saghian says.

His current pieces can be purchased at his showroom space on Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles and through Viyet. And he’s already preparing for his next project: transforming the hotel rooms at the Beverly Hills Plaza Hotel & Spa.