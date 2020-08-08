These Ultra-Modern Trackside Homes Will Let You Watch a Race From Your Living Room

Once an active airfield during World War II, Silverstone Circuit has subsequently become one of England’s most cherished tracks. Now, racing fans can get even closer to the action thanks to a luxury development right next to the tarmac.

Dubbed Escapade Silverstone, the ultra-modern accommodations were designed to seamlessly blend hospitality and motorsport with architecture that makes for both comfortable living and stellar views of the famous track.

“We’re building a community that shares a collective lust for performance, speed and great machines,” said Escapade Living CEO, Will Tindall, in a statement. “Escapade Silverstone is completely integrated with the circuit––an authentic experience borne out of the world’s foremost racetrack. The result is a unique expression of Silverstone’s purpose. We received full planning at the end of 2019, and we will complete construction in May 2022. We’ve assembled a team that spans decades of experience in hospitality and property development.”

The community will consist of 60 individual residences which come in two-, three- and four-bedroom layouts with luxe amenities like underfloor heating and en-suite bathrooms. When owners are away, they can rent out their space and collect a portion of the proceeds, but have special access to the clubhouse––also found on the 14-acre estate––and exclusive access to the track itself when at home.

The developers understood from the outset that buyers will undoubtedly be auto enthusiasts and kept that in mind throughout the process, adding features that petrolheads would appreciate. One is the expansive climate-controlled car and motorbike garages to store a hard-won collection of vehicles. “We know that at certain times it can feel like a full-time job looking after multiple vehicles,” Tindall says on the company’s website. “This is why we provide storage, maintenance and preparation for track days and events. This ensures owners and guests can spend their time enjoying their vehicles and all that Escapade Silverstone has to offer.”

To learn more, visit the brand’s website and see more photos below: