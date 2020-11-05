This Modern Cabin Has Sliding Walls That Literally Bring the Outdoors In

Ever envisioned yourself sitting in your own cabin in some serene setting, just you, nature and a few simple comforts? With Anna‘s new cabin, not only is this dream easy to achieve, but it blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors like never before.

Designed by Caspar Schols, Anna looks like most other structures in its category at first glance. It has the typically elongated silhouette and even sports an exterior covered in handsome Larch fir. And while it can most certainly be used as a traditional cabin, its innovative side becomes apparent once you learn that it can expand to create an open-air living experience.

Partially inspired by the architecture of railway stations, its interior of Douglas fir and birch ply uses its sidewalls and trusses for stability. A series of tracks allows you to quickly transform the space by sliding the main walls away from the center, creating configurations that are either partially or completely exposed.

The model comes in multiple configurations to suit your preferences, but all of them come complete with a fully furnished kitchen, a bathroom (with shower and toilet) and enough room to accommodate two king-sized beds. And while the space is a cinch to reconfigure, it’s just as simple to set up. Because of its light weight, the Anna doesn’t require a traditional foundation and comes flat-packed and ready to set up wherever you choose.

As far as those multiple configurations, the three main types of Anna designs are the Stay (for general living or use as a guest house), the Meet (for your yoga practice, meetings or educational sessions) and the Me which allows for considerable customization so everything is perfectly suited to your needs. But all of them offer a bevy of options. Want to take in the scenery but don’t feel like getting rained on? Simply enclose the inner transparent shell for some clear protection. Would you like to keep the bedroom enclosed but let in more natural light? Try expanding the clear inner sheath at both ends while keeping the middle covered. Whichever you choose, you’ll be hard-pressed to experience another retreat quite like this one.

