Farrow & Ball’s LA Store Takes a Hands-On Approach to Showcasing Every Color They Sell

There’s an entirely new way to paint the town red. British paint and wallpaper manufacturer Farrow & Ball has opened a creative flagship in Los Angeles that will allow customers to interact with its paints and wallpapers in a unique way. If you’re struggling with how to liven up the boring white walls in your bathroom or wondering which shade of gray is best for your kitchen renovation, this is the place for you. It’s the only Farrow & Ball showroom in the world with every color in every available finish, meaning visitors can truly see a particular shade rather than just imagine what it would look like.

“We wanted the showroom to have that sense of play, of aesthetic collision and combination that is so much a part of an art studio,” says Charlotte Cosby, head of creative at Farrow & Ball. “And in the end, we want the showroom to stand on its own beauty. It’s a store about color and seeing, and so it should be ridiculously pleasurable.” The showroom delivers on that mandate from the very start thanks to a colorful, playful exterior. “We wanted to contribute to the visual culture of Los Angeles, and come up with a facade that is a vibrant backdrop for the city,” says Isaac Resnikoff, cofounder of the Los Angeles–based design agency Project Room, which collaborated on the showroom.

Inside, 132 painted objects offer a three-dimensional representation of the nuances of a given color, from the way light falls on it to its depth and range. “These days the Internet has really flattened visual experience—we see everything on screens—but if you are buying something to literally color the walls that you live within, you should experience that thing in three dimensions,” says Resnikoff.

Color consultants are on hand to answer any questions and help customers make selections that best match their needs (violet to match Pantone’s Color of the Year, perhaps?), so there’s no need to worry about having to go back to the showroom three times just to get the color that accurately matches what you saw on Pinterest. The showroom will also have a special magnetic system that allows customers to “compose” their walls with flatter and glossier finishes. The magnetic color squares can be rearranged on a magnetized wall or on the wallpaper display system until the customer is confident that they’ve found the exact color combination they want.

Next year, Farrow & Ball will put up a billboard that doubles as an outdoor gallery by featuring work from local artists. The brand also plans to host private events for local designers on the roof deck.

As for painting the town: The only question that remains is which color—Rectory Red or Blazer?