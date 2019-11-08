Living Large: These Five ‘Fat’ Furnishings Will Give Your Home Some Heft

Sure, your coffee table could stand to lose a few pounds, but that extra weight is not such a bad thing. A far cry from the slender metals of minimalism yore, “fat” furnishings have plopped themselves in many an upscale residence this year, characterized by a pudgy silhouette, curved edges and tubular appendages. Who’s to thank for the big new trend? Faye Toogood and her “Roly-Poly” chair (2014) for one, and Pierre Yovanovitch’s “Papa Bear” armchair (2017) for another—both of which have witnessed overwhelming success since their sketchings. Fine and great for a showcase or two, but how in blazes does one place these in a living room without risking comparison to Pee-wee’s Playhouse? Funnily enough, aesthetic nirvana hinges on a happy marriage with minimalist work, and Justin Donnelly of design duo Jumbo cautions against filling the entire room with “bright, overstuffed, glossy” items. “I pair sculptural furniture with thin-diameter steel pieces in my own home,” he says. “They play really well in the sandbox together.” Here, a few of our chunkier favorites—consider clipping one or two for your next redesign, rather than all five at once. OOO Floor Lamp by Eny Lee Parker With a reputation for bending ceramic into Seussian shapes, Eny Lee Parker’s OOO floor lamp reimagines what lighting can look like. Rather than slender and inconspicuous, OOO makes a boisterous, forest-green statement—its lumps and bumps indicative of Parker’s hands-on approach to clay. Buy Now: $7,200 Set No. 5 Cocktail Table by Müsing-Sellés A design collaboration between two architects, Müsing-Sellés‘ cocktail table fastens elephantine legs to the conventional side table. Made of plywood and finished with a gradient gloss, the moody colors serve as a welcome antithesis to the piece’s chunky, lighthearted design. Buy Now: $3,450

Blue Red Blowing Armchair 3 by Seungjin Yang

Yes, this chair is made of real balloons. Seungjin Yang wanted to make the party favorite sculptural, so the Korean artist covered a batch in multiple coats of resin, rendering them both solid and suitable for sitting. The treatment also made this chair glossy; the balloons’ naturally bulbous shapes gives it some built-in heft.

Buy Now: $8,125

Tube Chair by Objects of Common Interest

Objects of Common Interest’s tube chair is the only bean bag-adjacent furniture you’ll ever need. The Athens-based studio created an oversized foam and fabric seat with room for two. And yes, it is as comfy as it looks.

Buy Now: $8,500

Dito Rosso Armchair by Ayala Serfaty

Ayala Serfaty’s armchair isn’t as overtly chunky as the rest, but its rolls and rounded façade earn it a spot on this list regardless. Inspired by sear rocks and coral, the silk wool seat is a sumptuous piece of furniture-turned-artwork.

Buy Now: $25,000