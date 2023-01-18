This Quirky Coffee Table Has a Real Ferrari V-8 Engine Built Right Into It, and It’s Heading to Auction 

There is perhaps no better piece of furniture for petrolheads than this coffee table.

The outlandish design, which will go under the gavel at Bonhams this February, has a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter Ferrari V-8 sitting at the center. Created by Alain Gervadino of Gervadino Design, the table measures just over 55 by 55 inches. Four stainless-steel legs support a thick pane of glass with a V-8 proudly in the middle of it.

The mill, which was the beating heart of a Ferrari 360 Modena in a previous life, could once churn out 350 horses at 8,500 rpm and 275 ft lbs of twist. It has been decorated in classic Ferrari red and sports silver Prancing Horse badges. In addition, the camshaft and crankshaft pulleys, fuel injectors and coil packs prove that this was in fact a working power plant at one point. It even has a proper serial number (360-03).

The mill is decorated in classic Ferrari red. Bonhams

The quirky piece is expected to fetch between $20,602 and $27,108 (€19,000 and €25,000) at Bonhams’ Les Grandes Marques du Monde à Paris auction next month. The sale, which will be held at the Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris on February 1 and 2, includes a variety of top-tier cars and collectible automotive memorabilia.

The coffee table features stainless-steel legs and a thick glass top. Bonhams

In fact, there’s a coveted 1988 Ferrari F40 with coachwork by Pininfarina on offer that is expected to hammer down for between $2.4 million and $2.9 million (€2.2 million and €2.7 million), as well as an original Ferrari Testarossa Monospecchio mirror and a pristine Ferrari 250 GTO model.

The mill still sports its serial number. Bonhams

Not a fan of the Prancing Horse? Other marques will be well represented at the sale. Furthermore, Gervadino’s eponymous firm creates coffee tables using exotic mills from an array of prestigious nameplates: Lamborghini, Maserati and Abarth, to name but a few. “My creations are always designed in accordance with the originality of real rare and exclusive engines,” the designer writes on his website.

Lamborghini V-12 table next?