Flos Lights Up New York City

Europe has always shown us how to do a concept shop (although New York’s very own Murray Moss deserves acclaim.) But thankfully, one of the original must-see destinations, 10 Corso Como in Milan, has finally landed Stateside. Not even two weeks on, the retail space that functions as a virtual 3-D magazine experience complete with art, fashion, photography, design, and special installations has become a New York City event. The 28,000-square-foot space at the historic Seaport District is the first U.S. outpost of the brand, which was founded in 1991 by former fashion editor and publisher Carla Sozzani. To celebrate the occasion, 10 Corso Como announced a retail partnership with Italian lighting company Flos.

A curated selection of Flos lighting products—such as the now-famous Snoopy table lamp ($1,295), the Taccia table lamp ($2,995), the IC Lights collection of table, floor, and wall/ceiling lights (from $545), and the Lampadina table lamp ($159)—will be available for purchase.

A temporary installation of Arrangements, designed by Michael Anastassiades for Flos, will be on display. The modular collection of geometric, pendant lighting can be attached to create a glowing, whimsical chain that functions as a modern hanging sculpture. Each piece of lighting art offers a commentary on the relationship between pendant jewelry and pendant lighting.

“I have always been fascinated with the parallel that exists between lighting and jewelry,” says Anastassiades, “starting from the simple fact of how each piece relates to the human scale: One is designed to be worn on the body, whereas the other is made to decorate the space someone occupies. I’m challenged in how the delicate nature of something small can be translated spatially and still manage to retain its preciousness in the way materials are presented. It is no coincidence that the word pendant has a double meaning—existing both as a piece of jewelry that hangs from a chain worn round the neck and a light designed to hang from the ceiling.”

The installation will be displayed until the end of October.