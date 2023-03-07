Exclusive: Inside Four Seasons’ Luxe New Private Residences in Lake Austin

A new resort-style residential complex is headed for the Lone Star State.

Last summer, news broke that Four Seasons was developing private residences on the picturesque Lake Austin in Texas. Now, the hotel chain has announced that renowned Italian architect and designer Piero Lissoni will spearhead the interiors. Lissoni has previously designed for a number of businesses, from B&B Italia to the Ritz-Carlton, but this project marks his first collaboration with the Four Seasons. It’s also his first design endeavor in Texas.

Set on 145 lush acres, Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is expected to reach completion in 2026. The private enclave, located just 20 minutes from downtown Austin, will include 179 luxury homes and nine standalone villas. Roughly 2,000 acres of protected land surrounds the hilltop residences, along with more than 3,000 feet of untouched waterfront. Panoramic views of Lake Austin, Pennbacker Bridge, a PGA golf course and the city skyline come with your new home, but there’s also much to look forward to on the inside.

A rendering of a primary bedroom at Four Seasons Lake Austin Residences. DBOX

Spread across 18 separate buildings, the full-floor abodes will range from 1,900 to 12,000 square feet. Lissoni chose organic materials, like American walnut and oak wood, for the nature-inspired interiors that artfully juxtapose modern furnishings and sleek appliances. The primary bedroom, which is centered around a large window, offers a large walk-in closet and a marble-clad en suite. The sprawling terraces to the front and back of the apartment provide yet more vistas.

“From serene private residences to over $200 million of shared amenities, every aspect of the community is meticulously designed to exceed our owners’ expectations,” Jonathan Coon, CEO of Austin Capital Partners said in a statement. “Lissoni’s design aesthetic complements the one-of-a-kind residential experience we are creating.”

In terms of amenities, owners will have access to a 96-seat theater and lounge, a massive 300-foot infinity pool, a 76,000-square-foot indoor sports club and a wellness club. Another highlight is the covered garden, dubbed “The Orangerie,” which comes with another 82-foot indoor pool. To top it off, you can make use of the Lake Clubhouse, a 576-foot private marina, the Owners Boating Club and a fleet of watercraft.

Inside the wood-paneled, walk-in closet with an island to store your accessories. DBOX

Lissoni’s eponymous design firm has garnered a reputation for meticulous detailing over the past three decades. The company has collaborated with the likes of Shangri-La, Grand Paraiso and Grand Park Hotel on a number of interior projects that range from hotels to private homes to yachts. Piero is also a creative director at Alpi, B&B Italia, Sanlorenzo and Porro where he designs a range of products. It’s this that attracted Coon.

“They [Lissoni & Partners] have a long history of producing sophisticated, elegant and timeless modernism, whether it’s on a macro scale of doing the interiors from one of our larger amenities down to the smaller kind of fixture design that one might touch in one’s home,” he told Robb Report via email.

The spa and pool area dressed in a lavish green hue with stone details. DBOX

Construction on Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin kicked off at the start of this year and is slated to wrap in 2026. While the reservation phase is over, a second phase of sales for the homes is now in progress. Each pad starts at $4.1 million. Yeehah.

