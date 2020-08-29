Quantcast
// RR One

5 High-Design Lounge Chairs That Will Let You Relax in Style

Time for some much-needed R&R.

Kite by Nendo lounge chairs Courtesy of Stellar Works

A chair seems a simple enough thing. Plonk down on it, read a book, scribble a note; have a chat with a friend. But a good lounge chair is more than just four legs and some cushions: It’s also a spot to sit back, relax and let the days stressors melt away. Nor do they all have to look the same—nowadays, designers are playing with form more than ever, casting the humble lounge seat in new, interesting, sculptural shapes that command a room. Here, five that deserve the center stage.

More Home Design

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Home Design

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad