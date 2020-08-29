5 High-Design Lounge Chairs That Will Let You Relax in Style

A chair seems a simple enough thing. Plonk down on it, read a book, scribble a note; have a chat with a friend. But a good lounge chair is more than just four legs and some cushions: It’s also a spot to sit back, relax and let the days stressors melt away. Nor do they all have to look the same—nowadays, designers are playing with form more than ever, casting the humble lounge seat in new, interesting, sculptural shapes that command a room. Here, five that deserve the center stage.