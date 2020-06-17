7 New Interior Design Books to Inspire Your Next Renovation

We’re all curious about how other people live. That fascination explains our obsession with real estate listings and a love/hate relationship with Instagram. If you’re craving more than the parade of predictable Zoom backgrounds (no judgements), or anything beyond the four walls of your own home, design books are the answer.

Escaping into a world of stunning interiors and private gardens is not just a momentary distraction, it’s a good education. Seeing world-class design might mean you’ll focus on a few shortcomings at home, but you’ll have your dream residence planned by the time Labor Day rolls around. This latest group of book releases will inspire you and fuel your escapist fantasies.