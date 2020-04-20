9 High-End Desks That Will Make Your WFH Space Feel Like a Real Office

Working from home has meant many life changes—not least having to create offices in spaces not used to the nine-to-five grind. From using a spare room to repurposing the kitchen table to co-working alongside household members, we’ve all had to adapt. With no clear end to quarantine in sight, there’s no better time to invest in a stylish office table or desk. The right choice can mean the difference between an ad-hoc working space and a true home office (that can last well beyond lockdown). Below, nine stellar desks that will transform your work-from-home experience—and also set you up for the future.