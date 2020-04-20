Quantcast
// RR One

9 High-End Desks That Will Make Your WFH Space Feel Like a Real Office

These models will help you create the perfect workspace in your very own abode.

WeWood Table Courtesy of WeWood

Working from home has meant many life changes—not least having to create offices in spaces not used to the nine-to-five grind. From using a spare room to repurposing the kitchen table to co-working alongside household members, we’ve all had to adapt. With no clear end to quarantine in sight, there’s no better time to invest in a stylish office table or desk. The right choice can mean the difference between an ad-hoc working space and a true home office (that can last well beyond lockdown). Below, nine stellar desks that will transform your work-from-home experience—and also set you up for the future.

More Home Design

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Home Design

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad