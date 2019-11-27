Quantcast
Ultimate Gift Guide 2019: 100+ Luxury Gifts for the Holiday Season
Buying a holiday gift for the person who has everything is no easy feat. But fear not: Robb Report is here to help. For 2019, we've assembled more than 100 gift ideas, ranging from state-of-the-art technology to cutting-edge home design to exclusive, "Wait-did-I-read-that-right?" experiences. Whether you're shopping for a world traveler, a dedicated adrenaline junky or a budding watch collector, the gifts below will impress even the most discerning personalities on your list. Happy holidays!

17 Design-Savvy Gifts That Will Make Any Home More Luxurious

Deck the halls, the walls and everything in between with these offerings from Tom Dixon, Apparatus and more.

Home Design and Furniture Apparatus, 1stdibs, Tom Dixon

Torn between an intimate gift and something a bit more arm’s length? Home accessories and small objects offer the perfect balance. Whether for the sophisticated design aficionado or simply a home body who appreciates a good lamp or accent pillow, the 17 pieces we’ve rounded up will demonstrate your keen eye and flair. Nothing generic here. Consider an Hermés paperweight with a secret compartment, Pinetti’s elegant leather chessboard or a stylish whiskey set from Tom Dixon. We’ve even pinpointed a few larger items, including Anna Karlin’s well-named Slump chair and a reissue of Jorge Zalszupin’s irresistible tea trolley, for good measure.

 

