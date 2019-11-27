Buying a holiday gift for the person who has everything is no easy feat. But fear not: Robb Report is here to help. For 2019, we've assembled more than 100 gift ideas, ranging from state-of-the-art technology to cutting-edge home design to exclusive, "Wait-did-I-read-that-right?" experiences. Whether you're shopping for a world traveler, a dedicated adrenaline junky or a budding watch collector, the gifts below will impress even the most discerning personalities on your list. Happy holidays!

Shelter

Home Design 17 Design-Savvy Gifts That Will Make Any Home More Luxurious Deck the halls, the walls and everything in between with these offerings from Tom Dixon, Apparatus and more.