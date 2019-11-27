17 Design-Savvy Gifts That Will Make Any Home More Luxurious

Torn between an intimate gift and something a bit more arm’s length? Home accessories and small objects offer the perfect balance. Whether for the sophisticated design aficionado or simply a home body who appreciates a good lamp or accent pillow, the 17 pieces we’ve rounded up will demonstrate your keen eye and flair. Nothing generic here. Consider an Hermés paperweight with a secret compartment, Pinetti’s elegant leather chessboard or a stylish whiskey set from Tom Dixon. We’ve even pinpointed a few larger items, including Anna Karlin’s well-named Slump chair and a reissue of Jorge Zalszupin’s irresistible tea trolley, for good measure.