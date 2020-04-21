Quantcast
// RR One

A Happier Home: 7 Home Objects That Do, in Fact, Spark Joy

Never underestimate the power of whimsy to spruce up your space.

Haas Brothers, Thomas Heatherwick, Fritz Hansen Magis, Fritz Hansen, L'Objet

A few months ago, you probably spent more time arranging desk-side plants and picture frames than shopping for quirky new flatware. But that was then. In this strange moment, the home is where we spend our daily nine-to-five (not to mention weekends). So, sprucing up your space has become a worthier investment than ever. Sure, some might push strict levels of Marie Kondo-esque pruning in the interest of decluttering and keeping sane, and we’re not here to disabuse you of that impulse. Organization has its place. But there is something to be said for adding rather than subtracting: Throw a colorful bookend onto your library shelves. Add some imaginative salt and pepper shakers to your tabletop. Or try a red spinning disc chair. These small splashes of whimsy can bring a much-needed dose of fun to the home, something we’ve found ourselves craving more and more in quarantine. So, without further ado, here are seven home objects and baubles that will add color, humor and yes, joy, to your space.

Related: 11 Things That Will Make Working From Home Infinitely Better

More Home Design

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Home Design

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad