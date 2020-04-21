A Happier Home: 7 Home Objects That Do, in Fact, Spark Joy

A few months ago, you probably spent more time arranging desk-side plants and picture frames than shopping for quirky new flatware. But that was then. In this strange moment, the home is where we spend our daily nine-to-five (not to mention weekends). So, sprucing up your space has become a worthier investment than ever. Sure, some might push strict levels of Marie Kondo-esque pruning in the interest of decluttering and keeping sane, and we’re not here to disabuse you of that impulse. Organization has its place. But there is something to be said for adding rather than subtracting: Throw a colorful bookend onto your library shelves. Add some imaginative salt and pepper shakers to your tabletop. Or try a red spinning disc chair. These small splashes of whimsy can bring a much-needed dose of fun to the home, something we’ve found ourselves craving more and more in quarantine. So, without further ado, here are seven home objects and baubles that will add color, humor and yes, joy, to your space.

