Quantcast
// RR One

Shelter in (an Organized) Place: 11 Things That Will Make Working From Home Infinitely Better

A few things to spruce up your IRL desktop.

Tom Dixon, Stapler Tom Dixon

As Covid-19 tightens its grip and “shelter-in-place” mandates loom, many must work from home indefinitely. In other words, we’re all past due for a quick desk refresh. Decorative paperweights and snow globes are all fine and great, but they won’t do much to bolster your productivity. And since we’ll all be calling our WFH desk home for a while, it’s worth investing in some practical bits and bobs to make it feel more put together and professional. So without further ado, here’s our list of 11 things you’ll want to have while homebound.

More Home Design

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Home Design

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad