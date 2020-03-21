Shelter in (an Organized) Place: 11 Things That Will Make Working From Home Infinitely Better

As Covid-19 tightens its grip and “shelter-in-place” mandates loom, many must work from home indefinitely. In other words, we’re all past due for a quick desk refresh. Decorative paperweights and snow globes are all fine and great, but they won’t do much to bolster your productivity. And since we’ll all be calling our WFH desk home for a while, it’s worth investing in some practical bits and bobs to make it feel more put together and professional. So without further ado, here’s our list of 11 things you’ll want to have while homebound.