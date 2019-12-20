How a New Generation Is Modernizing the Ancient Art of Ceramics

Ceramics go way, way back. Ever since humans discovered that clay hardens with the application of fire, the craft has been an interiors mainstay—yet despite its long history, pottery has remained mostly stuck in its ancient ways. Now, though, younger designers are experimenting anew with the medium’s earthly appeal, creating bold, vibrant vessels that are more sculptural statement pieces than functional window dressings.

“They’ve become a hot-ticket item and a huge part of our current collection,” says the Future Perfect’s Laura Young, who curated a ceramics show last November at the gallery’s LA, New York and San Francisco locations. “Buying one can be a gateway drug to the world of collecting.” Sound alluring? Here are some of our favorites exploring new ways to marry clay to kiln.