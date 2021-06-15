Gucci’s Romantic New Homewares Add a Dose of Color to Everyday Life

If you enjoy modern romanticism, you’ll love Alessandro Michele’s latest Gucci Décor release.

This month, the Italian fashion house introduced a new assortment of homewares—from furniture to tableware—that blends past and present concepts from the designer’s work on the runway. With over 40 new designs, the Gucci Décor collection adds dining room staples—from teacups and coffee pots to soup tureens and dessert plates—to the overall collection; the porcelain pieces are made in collaboration with Gucci’s fellow Florence-based company, Ginori 1735. The release also includes antiquated, silver-plated cutlery such as forks and spoon adorned with the house’s signature lion motif, which you can personalize if you wish.

The detailed décor selections carry over into a range of new blankets, quilts, cushions, trays, chairs, tables, footstools and wallpapers. There are also three new scented candles. Yet the most unique release of the entire lot may be the brand’s new magazine rack (and matching chair), which is a folding wooden table covered in wool-blend and jacquard fabrics.

Michele had the campaign for the décor shot within the walls of the Museo Atelier Canova Tadolini in Rome. The uncentered, juxtaposed photographs display the items at home in a historic place, surrounded by a collection of sculptures created by Antonio Canova, Adamo Tadolini and following generations of artists.

Michele’s “New Romantics” collection is meant to provide highly distinctive, imaginative and poetic pieces that add a jolt of color to your everyday life. Shades of vanilla, this is not.

To buy Alessandro Michele’s Gucci Décor, head into the house’s flagship and boutique locations. You can also shop the collection now online at Gucci.com; Prices start at $80 for incense sticks and go up to $32,000 for an upholstered screen.

Check out more images from the new Gucci Décor collection below.