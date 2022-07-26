Gucci’s New Homeware Collection Brings Its Signature Style to Plates, Coasters and More

Gucci wants to help you dress your living room as lavishly as you dress yourself.

The Italian fashion house’s new Décor collection brings its unique and vibrant style from the wardrobe to your home. This drop features new interpretations of its archival prints and animal totems applied to a range of objects and furniture, including chairs, cushions, wallpaper and ceramic tableware.

While the brand has offered homewares since 2017, this collection is the first to offer candles in metal containers with lids. There are four of these in the assortment, each with its own scent, alongside candles in porcelain and ceramic containers. (Sone of these feature handles so you can use them as mugs when the wax has burned.) There are also ceramic trinket trays and boxes that showcase designs including butterflies and flowers. The tableware, meanwhile, includes crystalline glasses and nickel silver flatware that dons the brand’s signature bee and lion figures. There are also two sets of silver-tone coasters engraved with

But there’s more to the collection than just knick-knacks and table settings. The wallpaper on offer features floral and geometric prints with retro designs. Three of the floral motifs were rendered in a linen texture for a refined, tactile feeling. And the cushions in the drop bring a playful energy to the collection, thanks in part to their colorful renditions of its popular GG-monogram designs.

Even the blankets in the collection were designed with visual impact in mind, and all of them feature high-contrast takes on Gucci’s signature monogram. Their materials include luxurious combinations of wool, silk and linen.

Upholstered armchairs with beechwood legs round out the drop. Many of these feature a tufted front made from moiré silk and backs in elaborate floral cotton jacquards. Gold-tone metal trim and tassels complete the 18th-century-inspired look of the chairs.

For a touch of whimsy in your abode, head over to Gucci.com to shop the new collection.

