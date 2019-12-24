The $34,000 Hammock Bath Is the Hammock-Bath Combination We Didn’t Know We Needed

What’s better than kicking back in a cozy hammock? Lounging in one that also happens to be filled with hot water and bubbles, of course. At least, that’s thinking behind one new bath design.

Inspired by the service that hammocks and baths both provide (to help you chill out), the Hammock Bath is the brainchild of UK manufacturer Splinter Works, and it does nothing if not live up to it’s moniker: It’s a bath formed in the shape of a hammock. It’s designed to be used in a wet room with ends attached to opposite walls, so that it’s suspended and doesn’t touch the ground below. The length can be customized between eight and a half and 10 feet to fit a space.

As you might have guessed, the bath’s shape mimics that of a traditional hammock—albeit one made of sturdy layers of carbon fiber, rather than airy fabrics. Its slope, according to Splinter Works, is designed with maximum comfort in mind, avoiding the flat bottoms and steep backs of other tubs and opting instead for one, continuous curve. A foam core, meanwhile, insulates bathwater and keeps it warm.

But since it’s obviously not anchored to the floor, the Hammock Bath’s plumbing is a bit more transparent than your average soak. A standing tap fills the tub, and, once you’re through, wastewater is released through the base and discarded through a floor drain directly beneath.

Pricing depends on size and finish—you can choose editions in bronze, silver and other colors—but it will likely run you in the neighborhood of $34,000. And if you like the bath, there’s more where that came from. In addition to creating out-of-the-box bathtubs, founders Miles Hartwell and Matt Withington’s have added resort-worthy pool slides, a particularly twisty chaise longue and a spherical drinks cabinet to their oeuvre.

As for the Hammock Bath, it’s worth noting that it does differ from a conventional hammock in one key way: It can’t move or sway in the wind, as it’s anchored to opposite walls. For that, you’ll have to do it the old fashioned way, sans bubbles and bath salts.