From Claude Lalanne to Max Ernst: A New Hamptons Gallery Showcases Rare Works From Blue-Chip Artists and Designers

With an eye toward the home as sanctuary, the gallery brings a roster of sought-after objects to its clients out east.

The Hamptons, once considered by the well-heeled as just a spot to vacation, has become a place of long-term residence for many as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Even art galleries like Pace and Skarstedt have opened outposts there. Now, the world of collectible furnishings has made its way to Southampton’s shores in the form of humorously named new art and design gallery Sèlavy.

Sèlavy is the brainchild of Christina and Emmanuel Di Donna, the founders of Di Donna Galleries in Manhattan. While their NYC outpost focuses primarily on surrealist and modern art, Sèlavy will present art alongside design, creating a dialogue between the two and fostering an environment that’s more immersive than a white-wall gallery.

(L-R): A mirror by Claude Lalanne, chair by Eric Karlén, shelf by Mogens Koch, sculpture by Jean Arp and stools by Charlotte Perriand. Paintings are “Maquette for Still Life with Orange and Tulip” (2020) by Tom Wesselmann and “Réciproque” (1935) by Wassily Kandinsky.  Jacob Snavely

“Sélavy is about how people actually live with art,” said Emmanuel Di Donna in a statement. “We have always been driven by the concept of living with art, which inspired the salon-like design of the private spaces at the New York gallery and has proven to be especially vital during this recent period, as our friends and clients have spent more time at home.”

Chairs by Lysberg and Hansen, side table by Jean Claude Dresse, lamp by Andre Groult, chess set by Max Ernst and plywood screen by Charles and Ray Eames.  Jacob Snavely

Visits to Sélavy will be by appointment only, but for passersby, large corner windows offer multiple vantage points into the living environment. It’s not a static setup or a temporary pop-up either: Sélavy plans to regularly rotate out its art and design to keep things fresh.

Chair by Philip Lloyd Powell, Floor lamp by Rispal, table by John Van Koert and Jean Arp sculpture. Painting is Loie Hollowell. “Stacked Lingam in red, yellow, purple. andgreen” (2016).  Jacob Snavely

For its opening, Sélavy presents a series of objects from sought-after designers, including stools by Charlotte Perriand, a low table by Wendell Castle, a long chair by George Nakashima, furniture and sculptures by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, a short chair by Marcel Breuer and many others. These are displayed with artworks by Yves Klein, Harold Ancart and more.

Coffee table by Rogan Gregory and chair by Fritz Hansen. Painting is“Mysteries: Persistence of Blue” (1999) by Kenneth Noland.  Jacob Snavely

Of course, if you can’t make the trip out to the Hamptons to peruse the selection yourself, you can always browse the online shop and buy up anything that catches your eye. You may want to act fast, though: a Jean Arp sculpture and Loie Hollowell painting have already sold.

