Of Course Drake Was the First Person to Buy This New $400,000 Luxury Mattress

Turns out you can put a price on a great night’s sleep—just ask Drake. Hästens has released its latest Grand Vividus mattress, and the $400,000 sleeper’s first customer was none other than Champagne Papi himself.

Created in partnership with designer Ferris Rafauli, this iteration of the luxe bed is founded on the rich materials that go into its manufacture. Requiring a full 600 hours of labor to assemble, Rafauli chose to work with the same materials used in saddle making: burnished leather, suede and metal. The result is an architectural place to slumber aimed for decidedly grand settings.

“The collaboration with Hästens has been a very natural one. We share the same values about design and quality, and we were thrilled to achieve this by using the world’s best materials,” Rafauli said in a press release.

The design represented a challenge for the Hästens team to actualize. It worked with a Swedish master saddlemaker to properly execute the details and incorporate the new techniques and finishes with the horsehair, wool, cotton, flax and slow-growing Swedish pine it already uses. The completed piece weighs a substantial 1,168 lbs and comes in either black or navy blue with a tonal checkerboard pattern reminiscent of heritage steamer trunks. Hästens believes the bed is built to last at least 50 years.