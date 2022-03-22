First Look: Hästens Unveils a New $36,000 Mattress in Honor of Its Birthday

From a $400,000 luxury mattress for Drake to a custom circular bed spanning 14 feet, Hästens creations represent the crème de la crème of bedding. And its latest sleeper is no exception.

The family-run Swedish outfit has just unveiled an exclusive new model fittingly christened the drēmər, or dreamer, which was inspired by the power of the human mind and the endless possibilities of manifestation. Coinciding with the mattress maker’s 170th anniversary, the drēmər also pays homage to founder Pehr Adolf Janson and the six generations of “dreamers” (master craftsmen) who helped establish Hästens as a major luxury name.

The drēmər was penned by world-renowned interior designer Ferris Rafauli, who previously designed the Grand Vividus model owned by the aforementioned Canadian rapper. Like its high-priced predecessors, the lavish bed was meticulously handcrafted across more than 300 hours in the company’s state-of-the-art “Santa’s workshop” in Köping, Sweden.

“When designing the drēmər collection, I stayed true to a technique that I have always believed in—to blend art and science—with a commitment to uncompromising quality and execution in every detail,” Rafauli told Robb Report via email. “Every piece of the drēmər collection, from the bed itself to the headboards, combines this design technique with the finest natural materials in the world and the superior bedmaking techniques of Hästens.”

Paying homage to Hästens’s heritage as master saddle makers, Rafauli upholstered the bed with a signature woven checkerboard fabric based on the brand’s horse monogram. It’s reminiscent of the fabric featured on the Grand Vividus and available in the same four colors (Traditional Blue, Black Shadow, Natural Shale and Phantom Charcoal).

The bed’s foundation, meanwhile, features the company’s trademark combination of cotton, wool, flax and horsehair. The latter was chosen because it creates a natural ventilation system to keep you cool during slumber. Rafauli also incorporated some of the same materials used in saddle making such as burnished leather and metal.

What sets the drēmər apart from the Grand Vividus and others, though, is the beautifully crafted velvet headboard that comes complete with intricate piping and a striking hue to complement the checkered fabric. At the foot of the bed, there is also a silver-plated brass plate that is etched with the phrase “Drēmər, The Day Is Yours,” along with “Hästens” and “Ferris Rafauli.” Elsewhere, the bed sports a set of sleek lacquered wood legs designed exclusively for the drēmər and available in black and blue.

As with all Hästens beds, the drēmər can be customized to accommodate everything from body composition to temperature preference and firmness. It is available in all the standard sizes, but can also be made especially to your preferred length and width. To top it off, the mattress can be serviced by one of the brand’s signature “bed massagers” whenever necessary to ensure it remains in tip-top shape.

“The moment you lie down in the drēmər bed, you may take a break from reality and slip into a state of relaxation with a sense of calm and clarity,” Rafauli adds.

Available from March 22, the drēmər starts at $35,790. Considering the price of Champagne Papi’s bed, that’s quite the bargain.