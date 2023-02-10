Quantcast
Up for a Cold Plunge? These Stylish Bathtubs Bring Hydrotherapy Right to Your Home

This new system can take your water temps down to a brisk 37 degrees.

Hydro Systems Cold Plunge Bath

Ice baths have become all the rage. So much so, in fact, that you can now get quite a stylish one installed in your home.

Hydro Systems has just unveiled a new cold hydrotherapy system that allows you to chill like Wim Hof whenever you please. The aptly named Cold Plunge can be fitted to any one of the company’s high-end bathtubs, so you can pick one that fits with your home decor. In other words, you won’t be stuck with an eye sore.

The system itself uses powerful cooling, filtration and equipment to bring you clean, icy water on demand. Cold hydrotherapy typically involves soaking in water that is 59 degrees Fahrenheit or less, but Cold Plunge can even take your H20 down to 37 degrees Fahrenheit. Such glacial temps are sure to please the aforementioned Iceman. (The Wim Hof Method suggests regular ice baths with a side of deep breathing.) The best part is you can control how cold you go from an app on your smartphone.

Hydro Systems Cold Plunge Bath
Cold Plunge can take your water down to 37 degrees Fahrenheit. Hydro Systems

Research published in the North American Journal of Medical Sciences, Sports Medicine and other reputable sources suggests that exposure to chilly temperatures can shock your nervous system and give your body a kind of reboot. Purported benefits include reduced pain and inflammation, improved sleep and circulation, a boost to the immune system boost, a dopamine spike and even a period of increased fat burning.

Although everyone’s response to cold water immersion is different, you might find it helps you relax and unwind after a busy day or it could aggressively reenergize you. Hydro Systems says Cold Plunge will allow you to rejuvenate in less than five minutes a day.

Hydro Systems Cold Plunge Bath
The temperature can be controlled via a remote or smartphone. Hydro Systems

You can also choose to add the company’s signature therapeutic jets to your tub. There are eight different types of jets that vary in size, direction, movement and function. You can configure them to create a massage-like experience at home. There’s also a chromotherapy system for the tub that uses LED lights to alter moods or energies.

The cost of each custom bath will vary depending on the specific features, but you can expect to shell out at least a couple of thousand.

