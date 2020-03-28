The World’s Most Beloved Furniture Designs Are Being Reimagined With Sustainability in Mind

LBB Tea Trolley

Brazilian designers have a tradition of respect for the environment, so it comes as no surprise that the wood used for their re-editions would be sustainably sourced. Etel is a leader on that front, harvesting a tree only after it has produced saplings or died naturally. None of the lumber goes to waste. The dark honey and walnut seen in this reissue of Lina Bo Bardi’s tea trolley follows this process, which helps ensure a forest is never picked clean.

