How to Add Texture to Every Room in Your Home, According to Interior Designer Mikel Welch

Interior designer Mikel Welch thinks in terms of material harmony. Just a touch of texture—via textiles—can transform a room from too sleek to cozy or from stuffy to welcoming, all while keeping the vibe both sophisticated and masculine.

MAN CAVE

The Problem:

A lack of soft textures for fear of leaning toward the feminine end of the design spectrum.

The Fix:

Gents, it’s OK to have drapery. If you’re on the fence, stick to classic suiting patterns like plaid, pinstripes or houndstooth.

Mikel’s Pick:

My go-to for drapery, pillows and chair upholstery is a glen plaid or houndstooth wool.

PARLOR

The Problem:

Any time I hear the word “parlor,” I think of a tight-backed sofa with rolled arms and a stiff floral armchair that no one wants to sit in.

The Fix:

Stick to relaxed fabrics, like a linen slipcover for the sofa or bouclé upholstery for a chair, that have a welcoming presence.

Mikel’s Pick:

The Belgian Track Arm Slipcovered sofa from RH (top image). I love it so much that I put it in my own parlor.

LIBRARY

The Problem:

There’s a misconception that textiles in the library should be reserved for seating.

The Fix:

The bookcase is the star of the show here, so let it shine. Add textured cloth to a foam board to create custom back panels and drawer liners for your built-ins.

Mikel’s Pick:

Subtle woven linen won’t overshadow decorative items in a bookcase. I’m a fan of the Robert Allen Posh linen (in truffle) examples.

GAME ROOM

The Problem:

An overall lack of style. Often this recreational space doesn’t get additional thought beyond the games tables themselves.

The Fix:

A quick overhaul of your pool table. Replace the typical forest-green felt with a soft, neutral version that matches the rest of the room.

Mikel’s Pick:

Anything in the mushroom or heather-gray family. It’s the Camel cloth for me by Blatt Billiards.