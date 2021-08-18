Online Design Marketplace The Invisible Collection Opens a Pop-Up in the Hamptons

You can’t swing a chair in the Hamptons these days without hitting a design gallery. Jeff Lincoln Art + Design regularly showcases pieces from the likes of Rogan Gregory and the Haas Brothers, and Frampton Co. has its “Barn” rotating exhibition space. Meanwhile, newcomers like Selavy are bringing even more collectible furniture to the tony vacation spot with a line that includes rare pieces from Lalanne and Nakashima.

Now the Invisible Collection is adding its name to that ever-growing list, if only temporarily. The digital designer furniture marketplace can now be shopped IRL at a Southampton pop-up through September 6. It marks the brand’s first brick-and-mortar presence in the states.

The shop is located at Phillips’s auction house, a historic building that was originally a town hall but was converted to an exhibition space in 1925 by architecture firm studioMDA. According to Invisible Collection co-founders Anna Zaoui and Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays, the pop-up represents a “full-circle moment,” because “Phillips was one of the first auction houses to recognize the value of collectable contemporary design.”

The exhibition offers a rare chance to view and interact with sought-after designer furniture before purchasing. Notable pieces include Pierre Yovanovitch’s Asymmetry armchair, the Arcane desk and Cottage chair from French interior design firm Pinto, as well as some items from from Kelly Behun’s outdoor collection. Design aficionados can also scope pieces from makers like Osanna Visconti, Emanuelle Simon and Charles Zana.

This is not the only time you’ll ever be able to pay a visit to an Invisible Collection outpost. The brand opened a showroom in London in 2018 where collectors can get hands-on time with its furnishings. Located in a private residence in the Belgravia neighborhood, it has a similarly exclusive feel. But for those who’d prefer not to make the trip across the pond, best stop by the Hamptons pop-up next time you’re taking a weekend away from the city.

Check out more photos of the exhibition below: