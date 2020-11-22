Italian Design Firms Are Collaborating to Design Spectacular Home Kitchens

Maybe it’s no accident that some of the most delicious culinary spaces come from the country that has given the world so many of its great dishes: Italy. Italian craftsmanship meets Scandinavian style in this kitchen collaboration between Officine Gullo and interiors firm Himlekök for a house in Askim, Sweden. Every detail was customized for the client, from the height of the countertops to the rounded edges of the island for easier movement between cooking and social spaces. Black granite surfaces— including a discreet hood built into the wall above the range—add moodiness and contrast with the hand-burnished brass elements. The double sink was hand-welded and inspired by Officine Gullo’s Florentine heritage of working with noble metals.

Another Italian brand, Scavolini, partnered with chef Carlo Cracco to mastermind the sleek and adaptable Mia kitchen. For this space, they capitalized on upgrading the room with practical needs— think wall-hung herb gardens within reach, a hood integrated into shelving and multiple warming drawers—as more people graduate to cheffing at home.