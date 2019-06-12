This Design Firm Wants to Help You Tailor Your Kitchen Like a Favorite Suit

We haven’t quite managed to go bespoke in every aspect of our lives yet, but at least your kitchen can now be as tailored as your favorite suit. British design firm Lanserring is an obsessive’s dream, crafting every hinge, drawer, counter and cabinet from scratch. For anyone other than an ultra-type-A perfectionist, such detail might seem an unnecessary bother, but if you take a look at what brothers Bernd and Johann Radaschitz are doing in their Notting Hill studio, you’ll no doubt become a convert.

For one exacting gastronome with an extensive collection of olive oils, the siblings designed a sustainable walnut drawer that fit each vessel like a glove. For a California couple, they crafted a hydroponic booth and an “infinity-edge sink.” And then there was the seafood-loving oenophile, who requested a trough running the length of his marble island, which he kept filled with ice—all the better to cool his Krug and sushi at a moment’s notice.

Even for the less, shall we say, enthusiastic among us, it’s hard to deny the pleasure of infinitesimal customization in the kitchen: Knife drawers routed by computer to perfectly nest your Togiharus, nanotech marble countertops that are practically impervious to acid

and scratching, and solid-brass hinges customized in the Radaschitzes’ Austrian workshop promise to turn even the casual connoisseur into a gourmet geek. So much so that you might not even bat an eye at the cost. With custom drawers starting at around $2,000 each, a full design can easily work its way into the high six figures. But for anyone who’s accustomed to the pleasures of a well-tailored suit, that price will probably sound just about right.