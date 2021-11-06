This $12.3 Million London Penthouse Has Two Terraces With Space for Dining—and a Hot Tub

One terrace is good; two are unquestionably better. A home in London’s South Kensington neighborhood with that layout has just listed for $12.3 million, and it’s an ideal setup for those looking to live a bit more indoor-outdoor.

Inside, the residence has the sort of layout that you’d expect of a penthouse property: a sprawling living room and dining room, three bedrooms and three bathrooms, a primary suite with a dressing room attached plus a separate space for a home gym. It’s easily accessible from the outside world, too—the elevator opens directly into the penthouse foyer.

In addition to the 3,065-square-foot interior, the home also comes with 1,500 square feet of outdoor space. That number is split evenly between a western terrace that’s attached to the kitchen and an eastern terrace directly off the primary bedroom. The former is more of an entertainment space and has a sunroom where residents can enjoy an alfresco meal; the latter is a private terrace with a hot tub. They’re connected by a wraparound balcony that runs along the whole unit, offering soaring views of the city from every angle.

The owner, a real-estate developer, put his interiors background to use and redesigned the home to suit his taste, incorporating more mirrors and glass chandeliers into the space. Those looking for a slightly more pared-back look can revamp the place to include less glitz and shine, should they prefer, although the glass does a good job reflecting the sunlight here.

Oh, and Hugh Grant lived here at one point, albeit almost 20 years ago. It was around the time that the actor was filming Love Actually, though he only spent about a year here altogether. You may want to spend a bit longer and use the home as a spot in the city to both host parties and do business. Make sure you spend plenty of time outdoors to take advantage of the views either way.