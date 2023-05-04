An Artist Used AI to Create Sneaker-Inspired Takes on the Eames Chair and Other Coveted Furniture

AI artist and designer MarkVonRama just took seating to swaggy new heights.

The creative recently unveiled his sneaker-inspired riffs on classic furniture, such as Herman Miller’s Eames Lounge chair and ottomon as well as an Eames Molded Shell Rocking chair, on Instagram. At first glance, it’s easy to mistake the AI-generated “Hype Chairs” for deconstructed versions of the Air Jordan 1 Retro High “Chicago” or Ambush Air Force 1s—but the seemingly comfortable works are better for lounging than street styling.

Two of MarkVonRama’s AI-generated Hype Chairs Courtesy Marco Rambaldi/Instagram

The artist, whose real name is Marco Rambaldi, also posted six other sneaker-themed chairs to the social-media platform. These seats include three Vjeko Design-inspired chairs, digitally fashioned as the Dior x Air Jordan 1, the Nike Dunk “Navy,” and the popular Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Retro “Mocha” kicks. Key details such as perforated holes, the Nike swoosh, and the Air Jordan logo add an air of authenticity, while shoelace details, Michael Jordan’s signature on the front of the Air Jordan “Chicago” chair, and size labels featured throughout the pieces make the seats all the more realistic.

Fans of German American architect Mies van der Rohe may even notice that Rambaldi references the Barcelona chair for the Air Jordan 4 design, which places the brand’s iconic red jump man at the center of the leather seat. With so much attention to detail, you get the sense that this may not be Rambaldi’s first time using creating in this style. And you’d be right: Earlier this year, the artist debuted sneaker-themed AI houses via Instagram that mirror iconic footwear styles from Balenciaga and Nike to Adidas and Fear of God. According to his social media, he’s been making works since 2004.

Apart from using AI tech, Rambaldi worked with Photoshop to create all of the Hype chairs. As of now, they’re just design concepts, but we’re willing to wager that they would sell out fast if they headed to production.