Just in Time for Summer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard Has a New Outdoor Furniture Line

The design world is witnessing two trends happening in tandem: there’s a push to integrate the indoors with the outdoors, and flashy in-your-face furniture has been replaced by more pared-back designs. People want comfortable, simple pieces, crafted from high-quality materials with that all-important artisan’s touch. (Read: nice things, made well.)

From the looks of things, the Australian luxury furniture maker Harbour Outdoor is nailing this brief. The company has just announced a collaboration with internationally acclaimed designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard for an elegant new outdoor offering aptly titled MLB. And as its moniker implies, the eight-piece offering showcases Bullard’s award-winning style and unique perspective.

“This collection has been inspired by my favorite modern interiors pieces and travels, and brings a truly fresh aesthetic to the outdoor furnishings category,” Bullard said in a statement. The designer—who has created eclectic interiors for big-name clients like Cher and Tommy Hilfiger; launched a 20-piece collection of signet rings; and authored two books—has a truly diverse skillset and multidisciplinary mindset, which can be felt in the fiber of this bespoke furniture.

The sun lounges and dining sets feature high-end materials like chipped marble, travertine, Olefin fabric and A-Grade teak, and Bullard blends the traditional and modern seamlessly. Just as important, it’s built for durability: expect mildew-resistant upholstery that can withstand a variety of climates.

Understandably, the Sydney-born founders of Harbour Outdoor, Nicholas and Harrison Condos, were thrilled to partner with such an esteemed creative.

“Martyn’s design sensibility is refined yet always livable, which we know our customers will love,” the brothers said. It’s a match made in outdoor furniture heaven—and just in time for summer. The MLB collection will debut this month at the Harbour Outdoor showrooms in New York, Los Angeles, Hong Kong and Sydney, and will be in stock from May 16.