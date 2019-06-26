Cook Your Steak Like an Oligarch With This 14k Solid Gold Grill Set

One of the greatest things about grilling is the simplicity: a nice cut of meat, plus a bit of fire—you’ve got dinner. You don’t have to consult complicated recipes or fumble about with measuring cups. You just need four trusty tools: a spatula, fork, knife, and tongs—in 14k solid gold, of course.

Introducing Miansai’s luxe 14k solid gold grill set, for the grillmaster who wants to take that simplicity to elegant—and shiny—new heights. Miles apart from your standard-issue stainless steel implements, the tools which make up this chic four-piece collection are made to order and promise a lifetime of good service (not to mention Instagram fodder).

If you can’t justify forking out $65,000 for, well, a fork, Miansai has also released a more accessible gold-plated bottle opener, which doubles as a coaster and boasts a comparatively modest price tag of $85. While it’s only one piece versus four, we imagine this accessory will still be the talking point of your next summertime soirée.

Juxtaposing items at polar ends of the pricing spectrum seems to be standard practice for Miansai: At the more affordable end, you can pick up a monogram card holder for an achievable $85—at the other end, there’s an 18k solid gold party animal valued at $85,000. One thing’s for certain, there’s always an artful, detail-oriented edge to the brand’s designs (and enough gold to make Goldmember jealous).

The brand’s founder and creative director, Michael Saiger, says “Our grill set is a true token of summer nostalgia that encompasses four essential pieces that are perfect for family cook-outs—or dining on a mega yacht, if that’s what you’re into.”

Of course, this is not the first time an inanimate object has been given the gold treatment: Back in 2017 Russian luxury goods brand Caviar introduced a collection of solid 18-karat gold fidget spinners, costing up to $16,855. But we’re betting the four utensils will prove more useful than the “hula hoop of Generation Z.”

The grill set can be purchased exclusively through Miansai’s website.