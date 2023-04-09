This San Francisco Firehouse Was Transformed Into a Luxury Penthouse. Now It’s Up for Grabs for $4.5 Million.

You could almost smell the money from across the street. Back in the early 1900s, this gritty corner of downtown San Francisco, just south of Market Street, was home to the famous Mint Building with its imposing Doric-columned facade. At the time, it was said to hold a third of the United States’ gold reserves.

Today, Mint Plaza, running alongside the now-landmarked 150-year-old Mint, is a cool, pedestrian-only thoroughfare buzzing with outdoor cafés and food trucks and well-known for its signature movable orange chairs.

Look up and sprawling across the ninth floor of a former firehouse and Hale Brothers Department Store warehouse is the 6 Mint Plaza penthouse, a stunning 3,520-square-foot loft that just might define San Francisco urban living.

Inside the penthouse living room with neighborhood views. Open Homes Photography

A discreet entry leads into this 1924 building that was completely reimagined by the city’s historic-renovation specialists, Martin Building Company, in 2007.

Take the direct-access elevator up to the full-floor penthouse and you’re greeted by a vast, open-plan living space, three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and jaw-dropping views of the San Francisco skyline.

Here, many of the original features, such as the metal-frame windows and concrete walls, have been retained and juxtaposed with modern amenities, such as a professional-grade kitchen and spa-like bathrooms.

Standouts include a glassed-in 100-bottle wine “wall” by the front door with its smooth river-rock floor, a cavernous primary suite with a huge walk-in closet and private terrace, a full laundry room, and a balcony off the main living area. On the building’s 10th-floor roof-deck, there’s a well-equipped gym, a barbecue, and sun loungers. To the rear of the building, the penthouse claims a private two-car side-by-side garage.

The spacious primary bedroom Open Homes Photography

“This is a unique property,” says Alan Morcos, listing broker with Compass. “You’re steps away from Market Street, Union Square, SFMOMA, Yerba Buena Gardens, and great shopping. The new, $1 billion 5M project is right across the street.”

This is the first time the penthouse, listed for $4.5 million, has come on the market since the owners bought it in 2017.

And yes, as you’d expect, the property is in “mint” condition.