From Chairs to Coffee Table Books, Mytheresa’s New Lifestyle Category Offers Luxe Home Decor

Mytheresa is ready to supply you with more than just stylish outfits.

On Wednesday, the luxury online retailer launched Life, a new lifestyle offering that offers home décor, items for your pets and travel accessories from dozens of luxury brands. Its range of products includes tableware, small furnishings, coffee table books, wall décor, vases, cushions, table linens, throws, lighting and books. And while you’ll find numerous products made by high-end labels whose clothes are already on the site, such as Loro Piana, Dolce&Gabanna and Aquazarra, you’ll find items from both renowned and emerging home brands like Cassina, Les-Ottomans, Ginori 1735 and Zaha Hadid.

Life is meant to extend the German retailer’s well-rounded approach to all aspects of the luxury lifestyle. There’s a lot to like about the new assortment, but a few things stood out to us when we perused the new section after ti launched. Colorful, well-considered coffee table books from Assouline and Taschen are perennial favorites, and any dinner party guests would certainly delight in tableware from Ginori 1735 and La Doublej. Missoni pillows, Venini glass-blown bottles, Fornasetti candles in graphic ceramics and Tom Dixon brass vessels also make quite a statement.

Although home décor is the main focus of the category’s debut, travel accessories such as duffle bags, carry-on suitcases, water bottles and even sleeping masks are also on offer. Many of these luxe “on the go” pieces are made by the likes of Gucci, Prada, Loewe, Bottega Veneta and Derek Rose to name a few. You can also buy your four-legged companion one of the numerous Moncler vests and collars on the site.

“We are very excited to launch Life as the next chapter for Mytheresa, presenting the most elevated selection of home décor and other lifestyle products,” says Michael Kliger, CEO of Mytheresa in a statement. “Being the only curated luxury online platform to combine womenswear, menswear, kidswear and now lifestyle products, makes us a truly unique and engaging destination for luxury shoppers. We truly believe by focusing on best customer value and partnering with the leading brands we will make this category another true success for Mytheresa.”

You can expect to see exclusive launches with more curated products from the category as the year goes on. To check out its full range of offerings and brands, visit Mytheresa.com.