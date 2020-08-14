This Ultra-Modern Cantilevered House Concept Hangs Over a Cliff and a Raging River

Nada Studios’ latest concept home brings new meaning to the phrase “living on the edge.”

Theoretically situated outside of Papallacta, Ecuador, the WTBA House is a dream bachelor pad for the billionaire set that just so happens to be cantilevered over a plunging cliffside. Its minimal, somewhat Brutalist architecture offers an ultra-modern retreat with a remote location and presumably exclusive price tag. Not only does this abode come with more than its fair share of aesthetic drama, it also comes equipped with the kinds of amenities to help you live the high life.

A winding road leads up to the property, where guests are greeted by the expansive garage composed of cold concrete slabs and warn wood beams. Around one corner is a built-in staircase that leads to the roof where an unobstructed path runs the length of the home with plenty of space to enjoy outdoor living via cookouts or simply lounging on oversized furniture. Beneath this straight is a similar area designed for socializing, which also doubles as a buffer between the private living quarters.

The airy kitchen has blonde wood cabinetry spliced with a matte wood pantry and concrete countertops with a marble backsplash. Its transparent glass walls provide sweeping views of the surrounding mountain scape (and, of course, whatever luxe automobile happens to be parked just outside).

This is where the cantilevered aspect comes in, as the remaining stretch of the house extends over the cliff floating above the river far below. In contrast with the entryway, the bedroom beyond has a more intimate feel with a low, slanting ceiling and bookshelves on one end. From there, the lucky resident can enter the bathroom which features primarily frosted glass walls for privacy but ditches the conservative touch completely when it comes to the tub itself, which is located outside in full view of nature. Turn off at another point from the sleeping chamber and you’ll find a rectangular swimming pool jutting out in a perpendicular direction with enough length to comfortably do laps.

It may not be a reality just yet but this is one home worth dreaming about.