Naked 3D Body Scanner Is Like a Wellness Center at Home

In recent years, health and wellness has become increasingly connected to technology, with a bevy of health-forward products entering the market. These devices include everything from smart watches that do double duty as fitness and heart rate monitors to a smart mirror that transforms your wall into a home gym instructor to entire smart home automation systems. So it may come as no surprise that the home is increasingly the beneficiary of technology that formerly was only available at doctor’s offices, high-end spas, and wellness retreats.

Now, the next step in the convergence of technology and wellness is the Naked 3D Fitness Tracker, the world’s first 3D body scanner designed for the home. Gone are the days when health-conscious individuals had to settle for counting calories, pounds, and steps. The Wi-Fi/Bluetooth-enabled mirror, designed by Naked Labs, allows users to receive up-to-the-minute information about their bodies—including body fat and fat mass—that enable them to make better choices about their health. Moreover, the data isn’t a single number; because it’s scanning your entire body, the system lets you see exactly how your body’s mass is distributed.

The device is composed of two components: a Lazy Susan-style rotating floor scale and a full body scanning mirror. The system creates a unique body model of an individual as they rotate 360 degrees in about 20 seconds on the rotating scale. After scanning, individuals can view their scan on a corresponding app, which reveals metrics such as body fat percentage, lean mass and fat mass, circumferences, side-by-side comparisons, and historical data graphs. Users can compare side-by-side scans to use how their body has changed over time, set a baseline scan to monitor how their body composition is changing, and see a snapshot of their body from all four sides.

The visual tool helps users stick to their fitness goals by providing accurate, updated information on a daily basis. It offers far more data than a simple scale, and it can all be done from the comfort of home. Perhaps best of all, the sleek, black-encased mirror will fit blend in seamlessly with almost any design aesthetic.

The product is available in the U.S. for $1,395, and a companion app (iOS and Android) can be downloaded for free. There’s still enough time left to put it on your Christmas wish list to help sure you usher in a healthier New Year.