This Collector Created a Museum-Worthy Showroom for His ‘Library’ of Ferraris, Porsches and Aston Martins

Could this ultra-luxe private showroom be the ultimate man cave? Though the bi-level space centered around an automobile collection, it goes far beyond cars.

The 6,120-square-foot multi-level showroom was created for a Hong Kong-based car collector and was designed by A Work of Substance, a design firm that operates in Hong Kong, Paris, and Bali. Their goal was to create a full sensory experience that celebrated each car in a thoughtful way. His curated car “library” operates more like a museum, with eight contemporary and vintage cars that includes a Ferrari F40, Mercedes 300SL, and Aston Martin DB5, among other impressive marques. Alongside these special and priceless auto specimens is memorabilia, a lounge, bar, study and racing simulator.

The design firm’s founder Maxime Dautresme was inspired by the mechanical aspects of cars when engineering the layout of the space. The showroom is located on two floors; the ground floor has a 1950s-inspired aerodynamic design with stainless-steel car elevators, cast-concrete walls, a 10-foot-wide ceiling fan, and timber paneling to offset the industrial feel.

The upstairs floor is home to the private owner’s lounge and the majority of the car collection. This level exudes warmth, with its rich wooden flooring, walls, and shelving, all emphasized by strategically placed dimmed lighting for a sexy atmosphere that encourages you to linger. The lighting was inspired by retro motoring and fixtures resemble heads and taillights of cars, as well as lanterns with a gyroscope that you can rotate to dim.

In an effort to immerse guests even further, Dautresme and his team installed adjustable prismatic surfaces and mirrors so you can view various parts of the car from different perspectives as you move throughout the gallery. The firm also installed a system of modular polished stainless steel panels that play with light and form, allowing you to embark on a visual journey.

The lounge and furnishings are sumptuous and luxe, with lounge chairs, couches, and banquettes made from the finest leather, canvas, and teak. Similar to luxury cars, every aspect of the showroom emphasizes fine craftsmanship and extreme attention to detail. Even the fixtures and furniture choices were inspired by classic cars, like cabinetry handles inspired by those on a Zagato and armchairs that pay homage to the Ferrari Dino. You’d be forgiven if you mistook this elegant lounge for a private members’ club, upscale restaurant, or even a hotel.

You can enjoy refreshments throughout the space, and there is a kitchen for a private chef or bartender, as well as a built-in bar along the outskirts of the showroom. Designed for several guests to enjoy at once, the showroom has many moody nooks to take in the outstanding design and, of course, the incredible cars.

Check out more photos of the space below: