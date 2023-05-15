This New Line of Luxury Bedding Is Designed to Stay Cleaner for Longer

Getting into a bed with crisp, clean sheets is one of life’s greatest little pleasures. Prossioni has found a way to extend that fleeting feeling of freshness (and your own subsequent bliss) for even longer.

The nascent Swedish outfit has pioneered a special technology that reportedly gives bedding a longer duration of cleanliness. The new NordShield Crisp is essentially a type of linen treatment derived from wood extractives that adds a smooth, invisible molecular layer over bedclothes to reduce linting and deterioration. Prossioni says it is the first brand in the world to the tech for its entire collection.

The bedding is available in a range of fabrics, too. The Grand Hotel Percale is crafted from 100 percent organic cotton threads arranged in a soft percale weave to provide a cool sleeping experience for those who run hot. The Boutique Hotel Sateen, meanwhile, is fashioned from the finest long-staple cotton threads and features a sateen weave that creates a silky-smooth texture often found in luxury hotel bedding. Finally, the Beach House Linen is made from 100 percent European flax, ensuring fantastic breathability. Prossioni says the NordShield Crisp tech also increases airflow to keep you at the ideal temp.

Prossioni’s Beach House Linen on display Prossioni

Sizes vary from small sheet sets with one standard pillowcase and fitted sheet to European sets with a sham, duvet cover, and fitted sheet. Mitered corners, French seams, and the Prossioni label also serve to give the bedding a luxurious, high-end feel.

Quilted pillowcases by the Swedish brand (left) and its biodegradable packaging for bedding (right). Prossioni

Prossioni is rooted in sustainability, too. The brand’s made-to-order business model eliminates the chance of overstocking and reduces its environmental impact. On top of that, Prossioni uses eco-friendly fabrics and packaging. The boxes, for instance, are made from biodegradable craft paper and labeled with 100 percent vegetable ink.

Prossioni's chic made-to-order collection is available now via the brand's website. Delivery to the U.S. is guaranteed within nine days.