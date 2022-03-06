Robb Recommends: These New Percale Sheets Will Keep You Cool and Comfortable Between the Covers

If these bed linens don’t hold the key to a deeper night’s sleep, they should at least grant you a more luxurious one. Italian brand Pratesi has recently released a new fabric it’s calling Angel Luxe, loomed of Egyptian cotton. The percale sheets retain their crispness alongside a certain coziness that hints at the softest flannel (minus the overheating), making time spent between them that much more… pleasurable.

While the embroidered name and pattern are notable flourishes, they speak to style rather than engineering. More important are the practical details: The top sheet drapes fully over the sides of the bed, so there’s no wee-hours tug-of-war with your partner. And the bottom layer truly fits a deep mattress. I didn’t break a sweat while stretching it to that final corner, nor did the edges gradually ride up during the course of a week. This is how bed linens should fit but rarely do, even the high-thread-count ones.

Throughout its 115 years in the business, Pratesi has excelled at making cotton percale both cool and cozy. The particular weave provides the matte crispness, while the raw material—premium extra-long-staple cotton grown in Egypt—plus a special nonchemical treatment that physically opens up the fibers, generates the soft handle. Similar care has been given to the sewn finishes, even the ones you can’t see, such as the French seams inside the pillowcases and the mitered corners on the shams that contribute to longevity. Expect to drift off sighing in appreciation for a perfect expression of comfort. $3,170 for two king-size pillowcases, one flat and one fitted sheet in Treccia Moderno.