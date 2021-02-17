These $30 Million Floating Villas Will Create a Private Island Paradise Anywhere You Want

Luxurious floating villas needn’t be just for vacays. In fact, you can now live in one ‘round the clock thanks to SAOTA. The acclaimed Cape Town-based architecture studio has just announced a new line of high-end floating villas that can be erected in any idyllic locale you please.

SAOTA partnered with the modular construction pros at Admares for the exclusive new abodes that will be available to clients worldwide this year. The team says each multimillion-dollar structure is designed to emulate a private island getaway, rather than your average villa. As such, each space will be replete with a ton of greenery and natural materials inspired by tropical destinations around the world.

Suffice to say, there’s no shortage of luxury. The décor was spearheaded by interior design firm ARRCC and is akin to your favorite waterside hotel. Each villa comprises two floors and six bedrooms. The first floor, which forms “the island,” offers generous living quarters and is characterized by textured timbers and rough marble. This is contrasted with patinated bronze and mirrored accents that reflect the surrounding environment.

The second floor, meanwhile, features a half-dozen bedrooms and a “pajama lounge” for a relaxing tipple prior to slumber. This upper level was inspired by luxury yachts and is decidedly refined, with minimalist lines, high-gloss timber paneling and rope-like detailing.

The furniture is positioned and scaled to highlight the villa’s generous volume and pairs soft shapes with subtle hues for a calming overall feel. The interior has been designed to let in plenty of natural light and provide sprawling views of the adjacent waterscape. Naturally, each villa can also be customized to each owner’s needs.

“The idea is to provide a villa which can adapt to reflect the character and taste of the owner, while still retaining the expansive character and ease of living that SAOTA is best known for,” director Philip Olmesdahl said in a statement.

As for location, SAOTA has positioned its floating villas in Singapore and Spain for this set of renderings, but the world is your oyster. Of course, you should expect to shell out. Each villa starts at $30 million depending on the development location and the level of customization. Not bad considering all the money you’ll save on hotels.