Attention Movie Buffs: This $16 Million Scottsdale Estate Has a $500,000 Home Theater

At a time when home buyers are coveting hotel-style amenities and distance from neighbors, this mountainside estate in Arizona fits the bill and then some. Hitting the market for $16 million, it’s also one of the most expensive listings in the area.

The 15,603-square-foot Scottsdale home sits on 6.25 acres in a gated community of Silverleaf. Fred Green, a former Wall Street investment manager who founded Westchester Capital Management, and his wife, Patty Green bought the land for the home in 2005 for $3.5 million. The property then took three years to develop, they told The Wall Street Journal, and now includes six bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, a spa and an infinity-edge pool. The real star of the show, though, is a 10-seat home theater with a gigantic, 160-inch screen that cost a staggering $500,000 to build.

The family moved into the two-story, hacienda-style home in 2010 because they were ready for a change from their contemporary Manhattan condo. “In making the move to Arizona, we fully embraced Spanish-influenced architecture,” Green told the WSJ. Situated in the McDowell Mountains, the house comes with distressed hickory wood floors that took four months to create and lay, as well as Venetian plaster walls. The Greens also put in glass-paneled double doors brought over from Italy and installed a wine cellar that fits up to 2,000 bottles.

A one-bedroom guest apartment is connected to the main home by a covered walkway, while another building on the property includes a spa with massage and exercise rooms. The spacious pool house also has an attached guest cottage, as well as an office space that could be used as an additional bedroom for visiting family and friends. Several luxe lounge areas, patios and fountains can be found throughout the grounds, and there’s even a six-car garage for storing your automotive toys.

Having served as an executive producer of such movies as It Follows and Dead Don’t Die, Green was particularly focused on designing that theater room. “I was determined to build a state-of-the-art theater because I want to experience films under the best possible circumstances and in the best possible way,” the 75-year-old told the WSJ. Apart from selecting an exceptionally large screen for viewings, he also fitted the room with 17 different speakers. “It has been acoustically engineered so that you don’t hear noises from the rest of the house.”

Now that their only daughter has grown up and moved out, the Greens are selling the home in an effort to downsize. However, they do plan to remain in Silverleaf, a private enclave in North Scottsdale that, according to the NY Post, was also the longtime home of Poison lead singer Bret Michaels. The neighborhood offers a variety of perks that the new owners of the Greens’s estate will be able to access, including the community’s Tom Weiskopf-designed golf course, a clubhouse and a spa.

All in all, you’re gaining more than just a sweet residence—and one in a coveted part of the country. As the property’s listing agent, Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty. noted to the WSJ, “Scottsdale is growing in popularity, especially among buyers moving there full time.” And according to Realtor.com, “the number of Scottsdale sales from January through October of 2021 was up 14.2% from the same period of 2020.”

Check out more images of the home below.